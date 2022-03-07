Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AIT opened at $100.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.