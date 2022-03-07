Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,014 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 270,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,640,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 411.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $6.52 on Monday, hitting $119.22. 9,196,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,143,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day moving average is $141.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

