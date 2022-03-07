Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Lowered by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,235 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 270,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,640,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 411.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $6.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.22. 9,202,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,143,946. The stock has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average of $141.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

