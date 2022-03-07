Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.37

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 21374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.46.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

