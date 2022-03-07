ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Update

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 448,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCB. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.70.

ARCB opened at $87.57 on Monday. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.67.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,350 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ArcBest by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

