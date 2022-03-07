ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several brokerages recently commented on MT. Bank of America decreased their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.98.
NYSE MT traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,925,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,956. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $37.87.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,669 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,019 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $25,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
