Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Up 9%

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.14. 11,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,913,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHR. Barclays reduced their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 163,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $486,797.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 87,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $272,694.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $12,521,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $1,712,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $8,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.