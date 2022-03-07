ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ACTD stock remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Monday. 1,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,628. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,860,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 870,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 92,986.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,210,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,824 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,916,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

