Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Patrick Burnett Sells 981 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Patrick Burnett sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $16,539.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Patrick Burnett sold 30 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $493.20.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.51. 131,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,943. The stock has a market cap of $830.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.12. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,938 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 652,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,242,000 after purchasing an additional 268,537 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARQT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

