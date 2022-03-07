Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) SVP Patricia A. Turney Sells 993 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) SVP Patricia A. Turney sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $16,741.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 131,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $830.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

