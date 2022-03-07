Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) SVP Patricia A. Turney Sells 993 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) SVP Patricia A. Turney sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $16,741.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 131,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $830.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.35.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
