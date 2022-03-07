Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,768,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,910 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Ardelyx worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 346,091 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 237,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 15.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 865,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares during the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.24.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $120.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,566.45% and a negative return on equity of 153.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,678,199 shares of company stock worth $2,257,178 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

