Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Coverage Initiated at Hovde Group

Equities researchers at Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after buying an additional 112,030 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,184,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,269,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after acquiring an additional 57,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

