Ares Protocol (ARES) Market Cap Hits $3.27 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $792,346.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00043260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.86 or 0.06577953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,235.18 or 0.99890246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

