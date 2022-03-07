Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Argonaut Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the mining company will earn $0.46 per share for the year.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.53.

Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$2.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$725.09 million and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.90 and a 1 year high of C$4.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.81.

About Argonaut Gold (Get Rating)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.