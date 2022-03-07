Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Laurentian cut their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.44.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of AR traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.35. 1,070,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,977. The company has a market cap of C$731.31 million and a PE ratio of 6.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.81. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.90 and a 52 week high of C$4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.