Ark (ARK) Market Cap Reaches $112.11 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Ark has a total market cap of $112.11 million and $14.18 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002176 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,559,683 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

