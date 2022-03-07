Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) shares rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 65,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,512,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrival in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arrival by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,371,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arrival by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,784,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Arrival by 261.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,655,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arrival by 128.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,494 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Arrival in the second quarter worth $9,616,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

