Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) shares rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 65,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,512,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrival in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55.
About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
