Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 160.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter worth $149,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRW opened at $9.74 on Monday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.