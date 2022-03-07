Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of ARESF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. 8,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0392 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.