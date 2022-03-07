Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ARESF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. 8,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

