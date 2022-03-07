Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Shares of ARESF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

