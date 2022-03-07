Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.30

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.30 and last traded at $35.54, with a volume of 8741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.59.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.25%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 81.26%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 29,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 104,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

