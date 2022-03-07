ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.26 Million

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded flat against the dollar. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ASD (BTMX) Profile

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

