ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of ASMIY opened at $293.15 on Monday. ASM International has a 1-year low of $240.60 and a 1-year high of $497.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.37.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 27.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ASM International (Get Rating)
ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.
