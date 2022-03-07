ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASMIY opened at $293.15 on Monday. ASM International has a 1-year low of $240.60 and a 1-year high of $497.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.37.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 27.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ASM International from €440.00 ($494.38) to €350.00 ($393.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised ASM International to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASM International from €438.00 ($492.13) to €379.00 ($425.84) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

