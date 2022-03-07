Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 31st total of 819,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Group by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 68,864 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPU stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASPU. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.66.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

