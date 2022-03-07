Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after buying an additional 2,998,852 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after buying an additional 750,829 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 937,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,185,000 after buying an additional 375,864 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,361,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,139,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,181,000 after purchasing an additional 145,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $150.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.56. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

