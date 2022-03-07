AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.75

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMK. Raymond James upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 86.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.