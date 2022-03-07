AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.75

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.
Several brokerages recently commented on AMK. Raymond James upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In related news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 86.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
