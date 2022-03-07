Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.00

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average of $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

