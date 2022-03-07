Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading 14.6% Higher

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) traded up 14.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.68. 84,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,841,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

ASTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,105,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,061,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,545,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,953,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

