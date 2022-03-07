AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a £115 ($154.30) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($140.88) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($118.07) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a £100 ($134.17) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($140.88) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,690 ($130.01).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,391 ($112.59) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £130.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,421.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,657.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,650.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,849 ($91.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,523 ($127.77).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

