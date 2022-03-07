Asure Software (ASUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Asure Software to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ ASUR opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.18 million, a PE ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
