Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,451,300 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 1,783,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,357,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATHOF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATHOF opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.76.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

