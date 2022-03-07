Atlas Protocol Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $832,860.99 and approximately $223,576.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043103 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.64 or 0.06568634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,244.56 or 0.99861226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046899 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

