Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. Atmos Energy posted earnings of $2.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,726,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.23. The company had a trading volume of 53,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,995. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $116.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

