AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Short Interest Update

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,140,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 95,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on T. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40. AT&T has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.