Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUGX. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Augmedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,298,000. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth about $13,980,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,575,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS AUGX traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $2.40. 30,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,637. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. Augmedix has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

