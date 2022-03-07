Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUGX. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Augmedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,298,000. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth about $13,980,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,575,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.
Augmedix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.
