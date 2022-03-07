Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.45). Approximately 448,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 262,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.53).
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 153.32.
Augmentum Fintech Company Profile (LON:AUGM)
