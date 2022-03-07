Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €82.57 ($92.78).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

ETR:NDA opened at €100.95 ($113.43) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €62.20 ($69.89) and a 52 week high of €108.75 ($122.19). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €82.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

