Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.31

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 239945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

ANZBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

