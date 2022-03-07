AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$49.00 to C$46.00. The company traded as low as C$27.18 and last traded at C$27.20, with a volume of 78863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.77.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.13.

In related news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,640.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. The company has a market cap of C$736.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.69.

About AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

