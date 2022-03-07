Autonio (NIOX) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $87,947.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043664 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.07 or 0.06709470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,130.52 or 0.99824483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00043965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00047555 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.