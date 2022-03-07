Autus Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $111.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,801.17. The stock had a trading volume of 112,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,843. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,115.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,311.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

