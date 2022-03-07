Autus Asset Management LLC Has $11.89 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $128.20. 213,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,840,288. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

