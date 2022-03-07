Autus Asset Management LLC Has $17.84 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.17.

NVDA stock traded down $7.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.91. The company had a trading volume of 779,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,121,668. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $554.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

