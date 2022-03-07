Autus Asset Management LLC Has $21.79 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 2.2% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.62.

INTU traded down $10.98 on Monday, reaching $453.97. 37,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,149. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.00. The company has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

