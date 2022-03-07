Autus Asset Management LLC Has $21.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.2% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.15. The company had a trading volume of 53,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,154. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $79.16 and a one year high of $82.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

