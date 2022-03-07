Autus Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after buying an additional 357,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,053,000 after buying an additional 383,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,631,000 after buying an additional 270,522 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $7.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $389.63. 303,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,547,127. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $350.66 and a twelve month high of $441.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
