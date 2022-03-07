Autus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 143,523 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $8.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $425.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,192,121. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.83 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $452.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

