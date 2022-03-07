Autus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,209 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.6% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $450.16. 65,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,293. The stock has a market cap of $212.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.81 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.00.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.