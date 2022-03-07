Autus Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,469 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 206.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,469 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.7% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $7.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.38. The company had a trading volume of 65,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,776. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

